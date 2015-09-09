FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares gain the most in over 2 weeks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares gain the most in over 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted solid gains for the second straight day on Wednesday, with banks and miners leading the way as investors hoped Beijing’s efforts to stabilise its ailing stock markets were starting to pay off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 105.85 points, or 2.07 percent to 5,221.1, the biggest daily percentage gain in over 2 weeks. The benchmark gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index 1.09 percent or 61.11 points to finish at 5,671.42. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.