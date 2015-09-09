FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to follow Wall St lower
September 9, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised to follow Wall St lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
open lower on Thursday with a fall on Wall Street likely to
prompt investors to take profits on two sessions of solid gains.
    Indicating a lower open, stock index futures slid
1.6 percent to 5,130.0, a 91.1 point-discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. On Wednesday, the benchmark index
closed 2.1 percent higher, taking gains to nearly 4 percent over
the past two sessions.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 5,672.0 in early trade with an interest rate cut at
home helping offset a negative U.S. lead. 
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
