Australia shares poised to tick higher on oil, mining stocks
September 11, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised to tick higher on oil, mining stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sep 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
cautiously higher on Friday, helped by the resources sector
following rallies in metals and oil prices overnight, although
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially raising
rates next week could cap gains.
    Major energy stocks could find support after oil prices
settled up 4 percent. 
    Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent 
to 5,099.0, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 2.4 percent lower on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.1
percent to 5,676.78 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
