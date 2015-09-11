Australia shares slip 0.5 pct but end higher for the week

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.5 percent lower in see-saw trading on Friday with broad-based losses as investors looked for direction ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index extended losses from Thursday, dropping 23.92 points to 5,071.1 points at close. It was up as much as 0.4 percent in late morning trade.

Despite Friday’s losses, the index ended 0.6 percent higher for the week. The previous week brought a 4.2 percent drop, the biggest since June.

The benchmark has fallen 6.3 percent this year and is trading around mid-2013 levels, largely due to losses in banks and miners.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent or 22.76 points to finish the session at 5,648.23. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)