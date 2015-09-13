FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for a firm start on global cues
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for a firm start on global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
edge up on Monday tracking Wall Street, although sentiment is
likely to be cautious as investors look for direction ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 5,093.0, a 21.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5
percent lower in see-saw trading on Friday.
    Shares in Oil Search will be watched after it
rejected an $8 billion takeover proposal from Woodside
Petroleum.  
    News Corp, Nine Entertainment trade
ex-dividend on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12
percent to 5,655.05 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.