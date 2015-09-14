FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower after sudden leadership change
September 14, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen lower after sudden leadership change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch lower on Tuesday with investors likely to be
cautious after a Liberal Party vote late on Monday gave the
country a new prime minister-in-waiting who has vowed to set a
new economic agenda.
    Malcolm Turnbull is set to be sworn in on Tuesday after
ousting Tony Abbott in a Liberal Party vote aimed at ending
months of policy turmoil in Canberra. Treasurer Joe Hockey, who
backed Abbott, is seen likely to be replaced in the new cabinet.
 
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,076.0, a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday in
thin trading.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up by
3.23 points to 5,669.1 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
