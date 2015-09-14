Australia shares seen lower after sudden leadership change

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday with investors likely to be cautious after a Liberal Party vote late on Monday gave the country a new prime minister-in-waiting who has vowed to set a new economic agenda. Malcolm Turnbull is set to be sworn in on Tuesday after ousting Tony Abbott in a Liberal Party vote aimed at ending months of policy turmoil in Canberra. Treasurer Joe Hockey, who backed Abbott, is seen likely to be replaced in the new cabinet. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,076.0, a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday in thin trading. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up by 3.23 points to 5,669.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Andrew Hay)