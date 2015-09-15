FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hit 3-week low as prime minister change falls flat
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 3-week low as prime minister change falls flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled to a three-week low on Tuesday as the emergence of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister elect failed to inspire investors, and falling commodity prices sent resources lower.

The changeover of futures contracts set to expire on Sept. 15 also generated heavy trading in those derivatives, draining volume from the equities market and exaggerating the fall.

The S&P/ASX 200 index followed overseas markets by falling 1.5 percent or 78.1 points to 5,018.4, its lowest finish since hitting a two-year low on Aug. 24. The benchmark is down 11 percent since the start of August.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 13.5 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5,652.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
