Australia shares poised to follow Wall St lead higher
September 15, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised to follow Wall St lead higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
bounce on Wednesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street
after gains in consumer spending.
    The heavyweight natural resources sector is expected to
underpin the index after global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs
 jumped 2.1 percent.
    Share price index futures rose 1.1 percent to
5,062.00, a 43.6-point premium to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent in
the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 17.1 points, to 5,669.5 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

