Australia shares hit 4-1/2-year highs

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit their highest since September 2008 on Thursday as a strong earnings season and receding fears about European and U.S. debt woes bolstered investor sentiment.

At 0141 GMT, the index was up 0.5 percent at 5,026.4.

The index has been on a strong run for several months, climbing 8 percent since the start of the year and 16 percent since mid-November, buoyed by a global shift in asset allocation towards equities.