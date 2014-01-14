FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares suffer biggest one-day loss in 3-1/2 months
January 14, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares suffer biggest one-day loss in 3-1/2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1.5 percent on Tuesday as the S&P/ASX 200 index suffered its biggest one day decline in 3-1/2 months following Wall Street’s fall overnight, with investors cautious ahead of corporate results and iron ore prices near record lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 80.1 points to 5,212.0, its lowest point since Dec. 20. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 4,865.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

