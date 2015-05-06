Australia shares hit by selloff in financials, CBA slumps

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid to a three-month closing low on Wednesday as investors dumped bank stocks on growth worries, with Commonwealth Bank suffering its biggest daily percentage drop in over six years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.3 percent, or 134.3 points, lower at 5,692.2. The index posted its largest one-day percentage fall in over two years.

Commonwealth Bank shares dropped 5.85 percent - a magnitude not seen since January 2009 - after reporting flat quarterly cash earnings due to higher regulatory costs.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent, or 22.5 points, to end at 5,765.3. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)