FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit by selloff in financials, CBA slumps
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit by selloff in financials, CBA slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid to a three-month closing low on Wednesday as investors dumped bank stocks on growth worries, with Commonwealth Bank suffering its biggest daily percentage drop in over six years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.3 percent, or 134.3 points, lower at 5,692.2. The index posted its largest one-day percentage fall in over two years.

Commonwealth Bank shares dropped 5.85 percent - a magnitude not seen since January 2009 - after reporting flat quarterly cash earnings due to higher regulatory costs.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent, or 22.5 points, to end at 5,765.3. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.