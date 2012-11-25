FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up on Greek rescue hopes
November 25, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up on Greek rescue hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to opening levels)
    CANBERRA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2
percent early on Monday, supported by gains in miners and energy
stocks, with investors expecting lenders to reach an agreement
later in the day to release aid to Greece.
    Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.5 percent and
Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 7.8 points higher at
4,420.8 by 2339 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Friday but was
up 1.8 percent for the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index picked up 0.1
percent to 4,012.5.
    
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

