MORNING BID-AMERICAS-A Big Black River, a Man Has Found

By David Gaffen

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The markets are now looking ahead to a weekend meeting in Doha, Qatar, of the world’s major oil producers to see if there will be any substantive freeze in output.

Some recent comments from certain officials make it clear that anything that happens is going to be symbolic at best, which of course sets up the stock market for a nasty surprise on Monday. The oil market could likely take things in stride, but the stock market has a way of being surprised by everything.

Comments from Rosneft chief Igor Sechin this week suggested that people are already “expecting” the work that the producers will do, and that has in part been responsible for the rise in oil’s price to the low-to-mid-$40s.

But he also notably commented on the squeeze that this is putting on shale operators and U.S. drillers, those that have higher cost points and are more likely to be affected by the weak demand.

And officials from Saudi Arabia have also made overtures concerning the possibility of a production freeze as well, but dismissed the prospect of a cut. They’ve also demanded that Iran be part of this deal too, so there are some sticking points for sure.

The International Energy Agency this week said it doesn’t imagine any agreement will do much to rebalance the market anyway.

Will it blow up in everyone’s face? Unlikely, but it’s not necessarily going to be the rubber stamp that some are expecting.

Again, the oil market will probably take this in stride, but other risk markets that are not as well-tuned to their machinations may see some volatility.

The big producers will probably maintain current production but any major cut would not be likely until the end of the year, the next time OPEC gets together. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)