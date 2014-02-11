FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A second bitcoin exchange, Bitstamp, halts withdrawals
February 11, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

A second bitcoin exchange, Bitstamp, halts withdrawals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bitstamp, one of the largest exchanges for trading the digital bitcoin currency, on Tuesday said it had halted withdrawals on its platform after discovering “inconsistent results reported” by its bitcoin wallet, which it attributed to a denial-of-service attack.

Slovenia-based Bitstamp is now the second major bitcoin exchange to halt customer withdrawals in the past several days, rattling participants in the nascent market. Last Friday, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox halted withdrawals and has yet to restart them, a development that sent bitcoin prices spiraling lower.

In a statement posted Tuesday on its website, Bitstamp said withdrawals that failed on Monday and Tuesday would be canceled, and “the amounts added back to the customer account balances.”

On Bitstamp’s exchange, the bitcoin price was quoted at about $645, down about 6 percent on the day

