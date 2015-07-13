FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's head of FX division leaves -sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's head of FX division leaves -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s head of foreign exchange, Michael Cross, has left the Bank, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

The Bank declined to comment on Cross’s departure. Cross could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cross worked at the BoE for 15 years and was most recently head of its Foreign Exchange Division and Reserves Management, a position he took in April 2009.

He was the manager of the Bank’s former chief foreign exchange dealer, Martin Mallett, who failed to escalate concerns about the apparent manipulation of currency, according to an independent report into a foreign exchange scandal.

Mallett was dismissed by the BoE in 2014 for what it said were unrelated reasons.

Reporting by Patrick Graham and William Schomberg, writing by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.