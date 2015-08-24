FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall to 4-month lows on China
#Market News
August 24, 2015

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall to 4-month lows on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. Treasuries notes declined to four-month lows on Monday as investors rushed into low-risk U.S. government debt due to growing fears about China’s financial woes on the global economy.

Traders dumped stocks and commodities across the globe in favor of safehaven assets including German Bunds, yen and gold.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 17/32 in price for a yield of 1.990 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.9460 percent in early U.S. trading, which was the lowest level since April 28, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

