'Algo' trading probably played role in October bond turmoil -TMPG

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Algorithmic trading probably played a role in the abrupt move in the U.S. fixed income market 5-1/2 months ago, when 30-year Treasuries bond prices jumped 6 points in minutes, according to records released on Monday from a bond industry group meeting.

At the Feb. 26 meeting of the Treasury Market Practice Group, staff members of the New York Federal Reserve summarized what the group members said might have produced extreme volatility and record bond futures volumes on Oct. 15.

Algorithmic, or “algo,” trading, which uses complex models that buy and sell huge volumes of bonds and other securities almost instantaneously, was cited as a likely factor.

“Members did not have direct evidence for what caused the price volatility but suggested a number of factors likely played a role, including the increase in automation and algorithmic nature of trading in Treasury markets,” the TMPG minutes showed.

Regulatory changes that reduced the appetite for banks and bond traders to take risks during volatile trading probably also helped lead to a “very unusual” price spike for 10 minutes, according to the minutes.

Analysts blamed the initial rush into Treasuries on a downturn in the global economy in reaction to some disappointing U.S. data. The buying probably accelerated, resulting in a massive exit of earlier bets that Treasuries prices would fall.

In that short span, benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields briefly fell as much as 0.34 percentage point before ending the day down 0.11 percentage point.

The New York Fed staff said the group’s members expected future bouts of bond market volatility and reduced liquidity, similar to what happened on Oct. 15. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)