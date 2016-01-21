Bond markets showing greater signs of fragility-BIS study

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Fixed income markets show signs of becoming increasingly vulnerable to thinning liquidity conditions, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday.

Sharp, volatile price moves in the U.S. Treasury market in October 2014 and the German bond market early last year have drawn attention to how even the world’s biggest government bond markets can be vulnerable if trading activity suddenly thins, exacerbating price moves that catch investors off guard.

The BIS noted as a recent example thining liquidity that the quantity of securities that is bid at the posted price for two-year U.S. Treasury notes has declined by more than 65 percent since a peak in early 2013.

Hefty buying by central banks and asset managers has choked off liquidity in the world’s biggest bond markets, and tighter regulation has strained banks’ market-making capabilities. In addition, computer-driven trading can create instability.

“So far, the effects of ongoing regulatory, technology and market structure changes do not appear to have had large, persistent effects on the price of liquidity services for most major asset classes, but rather have been reflected in increasingly fragile liquidity conditions,” William Dudley, Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and chairman of the BIS’ Committee on the Global Financial System said in a release.

The BIS said market liquidity can broadly be defined as the ability to rapidly execute large financial transactions at low cost with a limited impact on prices. It said measures of liquidity such as bid-ask spreads suggested that liquidity conditions in sovereign bonds markets were little changed since an initial review at the end of 2013.

But it added that quantity-based measures - such as in the U.S. Treasury example - pointed to diminished market depth and transaction sizes that varied across market segments.

It said liquidity changes in bond markets were also being driven by the regulatory backdrop.

Heightened regulation in the wake of the global financial crisis has curbed risk taking by dealers and as a result many provide liquidity only when they can easily match a client’s orders but step back from quoting prices during more volatile market conditions, the BIS said.

The BIS, a Switzerland-based forum for major central banks, added that unconventional monetary policies by central banks are perceived to have supported market liquidity.

But it said there are concerns that the risk of crowded trades based on policy expectations raised questions about how liquidity conditions would adjust once monetary policy is normalized.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate hike in almost a decade in December, while the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are in the middle of aggressive asset-purchase programs to lift inflation and economic growth. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)