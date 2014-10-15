FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. yields seen rising after bond rally -BlackRock's Rieder
October 15, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. yields seen rising after bond rally -BlackRock's Rieder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields should drift higher into year-end after Wednesday’s bond market rally that briefly pushed the 10-year government note yield below 2 percent for the first time in 16 months, according to a top bond officer at BlackRock.

Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since last week on fears about the global economy. Weak U.S. data on Wednesday fed those fears.

“Technical market factors, not fundamentals, were at play here” during the bond market rally, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income Rick Rieder said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The extremity of the move suggests that it is highly unlikely to have been caused by a wholesale reevaluation of fundamental economic conditions, despite some weaker data releases this morning.”

New York-based BlackRock, which oversees $4.3 trillion, is the world’s largest asset manager. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
