Bloomberg says outage appears to be "internal network issue"
April 17, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Bloomberg says outage appears to be "internal network issue"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Financial data company Bloomberg said on Friday that there was no sign that a major outage to its systems had an external cause, and that it had restored service to most customers.

“There is no indication at this point that this is anything other than an internal network issue,” Bloomberg said in a statement from its corporate account on Twitter.

Some Twitter users had earlier speculated that the outage -- which led to the postponement of a 3 billion pound ($4.51 billion) British Treasury bill sale -- could have been caused by a cyber attack. ($1 = 0.6653 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

