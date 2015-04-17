FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England ready to provide liquidity if needed after Bloomberg outage
April 17, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England ready to provide liquidity if needed after Bloomberg outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its core operations had not been affected by an outage in Bloomberg’s trading systems that hit financial markets on Friday, and stood ready to provide liquidity to markets if needed.

“The Bank retains all the tools it needs to carry out its responsibilities for financial stability, and provision of market liquidity, if and as required,” it said in a statement.

Britain’s Debt Management Office postponed a sale of 3 billion pounds ($4.50 billion) of Treasury bills due to the outage, which had an especially large impact on fixed income markets.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates some of Bloomberg’s activities, declined to comment on the incident. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

