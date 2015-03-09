Gilts reach highest premium to Bunds since 1997 as ECB QE starts

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The premium that British government bonds offer over German debt rose to its highest in almost 18 years on Monday, after the European Central Bank began its bond-buying programme and caused euro zone debt prices to soar.

The yield spread between 10-year gilts and the equivalent Bund peaked at 160.3 basis points, up around 5 basis points on the day. That was its highest since the second quarter of 1997, according to Reuters data.

Diverging outlooks for British and euro zone monetary policy have widened the spread around 50 basis points since the start of February. Bank of England policymakers are debating when to start raising interest rates from record low levels; the ECB has just started a new stimulus plan worth 60 billion euros a month.

Bank traders said on Monday they had sold euro zone government bonds to the bloc’s national central banks under the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, pushing euro zone yields sharply lower.

In the cash market, the 10-year gilt yield was around 1 basis point lower on the day at 1.94 percent as of 1205 GMT. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)