UK DMO says has sold 4 bln stg of 2068 gilt at 2.966 pct yield

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it would sell 4.0 billion pounds ($6.45 billion) of the 3.5 percent 2068 gilt at a re-offer price of 114.300, equivalent to a yield of 2.966 percent.

The gilt was sold via a syndication, and earlier one of the leads said Britain received orders worth more than 13 billion pounds by the time books closed.

The yield is 2.5 basis points higher than the 2060 gilt against which the 2068 issue was priced, at the tight end of initial guidance. ($1 = 0.6206 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)