CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-German Bund futures erase losses after U.S. data
March 15, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-German Bund futures erase losses after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased losses on Thursday, turning flat on the day and tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries after U.S. economic data disappointed, underpinning demand for safe-haven debt.

The June contract hit a session high of 136.86, up 6 ticks on the day having earlier sunk as low as 136.26. U.S. Treasuries fell and the dollar weakened versus the euro after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data disappointed.

German 10-year yields were last at 1.94 percent, down 1.4 basis points on the day, having failed to break above the 2 percent barrier earlier in the session.

