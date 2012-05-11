EURO GOVT-Bunds turn negative on Greek coalition prospect

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased early gains on Friday, sinking to a session low as markets’ appetite for risk picked up on the back of hopes that Greece would be able to form a coalition government.

Traders cited comments from the Greek conservative leader which said that a coalition government could still be agreed, counter to expectations that the country would be forced into fresh elections.

German Bund futures fell to a low of 142.49, down 12 ticks on the day, having earlier hit a high of 142.97. European stocks trimmed losses and the euro rose to a session high versus the dollar.