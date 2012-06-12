FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds slide, traders cite large seller
June 12, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds slide, traders cite large seller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell to a session low on Tuesday with traders pointing to a large asset reallocation away from German debt as a major driver for the price action in thin markets which exaggerated the move.

German Bund futures fell to a low of 143.25, down 64 ticks on the day.

“There was a big seller, an insurance fund, of long end Bunds and they did it on screens. They hit three different dealers at the same time which sent us shooting down,” a trader said.

“But I don’t expect this to last now that (Dutch) supply is out of the way I think we’re going to rally back up. It was something to do with asset allocation within their fund.”

