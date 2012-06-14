FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures erase gains, edge lower on day
June 14, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures erase gains, edge lower on day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters - German Bund futures erased early gains on Thursday as recent selling pressure re-emerged once markets had digested a Spanish ratings downgrade, with traders citing a continued effect from changes to pension fund rules.

The Bund future hit a session low of 141.62, down 9 ticks on the day. Earlier the contract rose as high as 142.34 as demand picked up in reaction to a downgrade of Spain’s credit rating.

However, despite the worsening mood over the euro zone crisis, safe-haven Bunds have fallen in recent days, driven in part by Danish pension fund rule changes that mean such funds can cut back on holdings of longer-dated German debt.

“We could see this trend play out for a while yet,” a trader said.

