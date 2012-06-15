FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures extend gains
June 15, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures extend gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Friday, with traders citing light buying after weaker than expected U.S. data, with thin trade exacerbating price moves.

Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth and pushed U.S. debt to a session high.

Bund futures rose to 142.63, up 80 ticks on the day, accelerating their rise after the data having made steady gains since the open of the U.S. session.

Spanish bond yields trimmed an earlier fall, and were last down 1.4 basis points at 6.94 percent. .

“There’s virtually no flow going through (in Spanish bonds)... There’s nothing going on in these markets before the Greek elections. The U.S. data has been a negative and Germany is outperforming,” a trader said.

