FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EURO GOVT-Bunds fall, stocks trim losses on ECB collateral move
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EURO GOVT-Bunds fall, stocks trim losses on ECB collateral move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - German debt extended falls and banking stocks rose on Friday after the European Central Bank said it would accept a wider range of collateral, including lower quality assets, in a move designed to ease pressure on Spain.

“It just means that they are willing to take as collateral lower-quality credit, which is probably why the periphery is getting a bit of a bid against Germany,” a bond trader said.

Bund futures fell to a session low of 140.55, down 97 ticks on the day while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls. Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 ticks on the day at 6.47 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 Banks index rose to trade up 3 percent, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 1.5 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index trimmed losses and was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1,006.84 points, after hitting a low of 999.57 earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.