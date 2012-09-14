FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund yield breaks above 200-day moving avg.
September 14, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-German Bund yield breaks above 200-day moving avg.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year German bonds rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time in 14 months on Friday as Bunds extended the slide in low-risk debt since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a stimulus programme.

The 10-year yield rose to a session high of 1.64 percent, up 11 basis points on the day, crossing the moving average which came at 1.637 percent.

U.S 30-year bond yields also rose, climbing above 3 percent, its highest since May, and above levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the Fed decision on Thursday.

