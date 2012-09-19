FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds erase losses as new issuance drives market
September 19, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds erase losses as new issuance drives market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased their early losses on Wednesday helped by new debt issues in non-sovereign sectors which generated demand for Germany’s bonds via the swaps market.

“There is some corporate activity in the five-year and swaps into 5-year Bunds are generally (supportive for German debt) this morning,” one trader said.

Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at 139.51, having earlier sunk to a session low of 139.03 after the Bank of Japan’s surprise monetary stimulus announcement initially boosted risk appetite and hurt safe haven debt.

