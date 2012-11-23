FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds head lower as Greek deal nears
#Market News
November 23, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds head lower as Greek deal nears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains as growing expectations of an aid deal for Greece next week supplanted the morning’s cautious tone.

“We’re just drifting, a Greek deal is hoped for and that’s taken the early bid away.... risk (assets have) had a decent bid since lunchtime but I can’t see why we move a long way in either direction today,” a trader said.

Bund futures fell to 142.08, down 8 ticks on the day having earlier risen as high as 142.48. Traders said low volumes were exacerbating choppy price action.

