FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Stocks rise, German bonds fall after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Stocks rise, German bonds fall after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European stocks turned positive on the day and German Bund futures fell into negative territory after a stronger than expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

Non-farm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, defying expectations of a sharp pull back related to superstorm Sandy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index erased its earlier losses to turn positive after the U.S. jobs data. The FTSEurofirst 300 was up by 0.2 percent at 1,133.59 points by 1331 GMT.

The Bund future was last down 9 ticks on the day at 145.60 versus 145.75 before the release of the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.