EURO GOVT-Bund yields at near 8-month low, Cyprus tension mounts
March 28, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund yields at near 8-month low, Cyprus tension mounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since early August on Thursday as tension over the wider impact of Cyprus’s bailout rose with the country’s banks preparing to open for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Cyprus’s rescue plan is the first in the euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors and has prompted Cypriot authorities to impose strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave the island state.

As safe-haven German Bunds rose, traders cited the risk that depositors in other countries could take fright at any sign of queues at Cypriot banks and start withdrawing their own cash.

German 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to 1.256 percent, falling below the barrier marked by the December 10 low of 1.258 percent.

