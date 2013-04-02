FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures dip to session low
April 2, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund futures dip to session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to a session low on Tuesday, backing away from the near four-month highs seen last week, as stock markets extended gains and some investors looked to take profits on safe-haven positions.

“The whole Cyprus story seems to have run its course. All news is pretty much priced in so you’re seeing some fast money taking a bit of profit,” one trader said.

The Bund future hit a low of 145.12, down 37 ticks on the day, having earlier risen to a high of 145.63.

