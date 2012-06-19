FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds extend slide, underperform U.S. Treasuries
June 19, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend slide, underperform U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - German Bund futures sank to a session low on Tuesday, extending losses to more than 100 ticks on the day with traders citing flows out of German debt and into U.S. Treasuries.

“There has been a very big seller of Bunds versus Treasuries out of the U.S., real money (accounts). They have been doing it for the last half an hour or so,” a trader said.

Bund futures fell to 141.57, down 107 ticks on the day, underperforming the equivalent Treasury futures contract . The gap between 10-year Bunds and higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries narrowed to 10 basis points.

