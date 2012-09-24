FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds erase early gains, trading volatile
September 24, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds erase early gains, trading volatile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures wiped out their early gains on Monday to stand broadly flat on the day as choppy trading was driven by swings in sentiment over whether the euro zone has the capability to tame its debt crisis.

“We have several conflicting stories. On the positive side, Germany now reckons that the funds allocated to the ESM could be leveraged, but we have some negative stories (out of Spain) as well and obviously supply (in Italy) coming up,” one trader said.

German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said there was a discussion going on in Europe about leveraging the new permanent bailout scheme for the euro zone, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Bunds were last 2 ticks lower at 139.98 having earlier risen as high as 140.38. Spanish and Italian yields backed away from their highest levels of the day.

