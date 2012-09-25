EURO GOVT-Bund futures erase gains as safety bid fades

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased their earlier gains on Tuesday as the recent strong demand for safe haven assets cooled, with some traders citing profit-taking after a prolonged rise in prices.

“We’re on our seventh up-day now so it’s not surprising that we’re coming up against some resistance. There’s been a constant bid in Bunds and maybe now there’s some profit taking,” a trader said.

The December Bund contract last stood 2 ticks lower on the day at 140.38 having earlier risen as high as 140.95.