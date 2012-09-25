EURO GOVT-Bunds extend slide after U.S. data

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell further into negative territory on Tuesday as better than expected U.S. consumer confidence data accelerated a steady decline seen throughout afternoon trading.

Demand for safe-haven assets on both sides of the Atlantic declined after data showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to a seven-month high on more optimism about jobs and the economy.

Bunds fell to a session low of 140.05, down 35 ticks on the day, with traders citing automated sell orders in the 140.40 to 140.50 region.