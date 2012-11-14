FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as traders anticipate strong Italy auction
November 14, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip as traders anticipate strong Italy auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to a session low on Wednesday and Italy outperformed as traders positioned for a strong auction of Italian debt later in the session.

Bund futures slipped 28 ticks to a low of 142.86 after opening slightly higher at 143.20. Italian 10-year bonds put in a modest rally, driving yields down 3 basis points on the day to 4.94 percent.

“We’re pretty bullish about the BTP auction this morning... that’s helping to drive down the longer end in Bunds,” a trader said.

