EURO GOVT-Bunds slip to session low as periphery outperforms

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slipped to a session low on Tuesday, with traders citing the strong performance of lower-rated bonds, and the market’s general appetite for riskier assets.

Bund futures slipped to 142.50, down 35 ticks on the day, extending a steady downward path seen throughout a thin trading session.

Traders said that there was no clear trigger for the latest decline other than the continued outperformance of Spanish and Italian debt which revealed a preference for higher-yielding assets.