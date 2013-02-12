FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds slip to session low as periphery outperforms
February 12, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds slip to session low as periphery outperforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slipped to a session low on Tuesday, with traders citing the strong performance of lower-rated bonds, and the market’s general appetite for riskier assets.

Bund futures slipped to 142.50, down 35 ticks on the day, extending a steady downward path seen throughout a thin trading session.

Traders said that there was no clear trigger for the latest decline other than the continued outperformance of Spanish and Italian debt which revealed a preference for higher-yielding assets.

