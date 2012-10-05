FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall, stocks rally after U.S. jobs data
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall, stocks rally after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German debt prices fell and equities rose on Friday after the closely-followed U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed a below-expectation unemployment rate and contained upward revisions, pointing to a stronger labour market.

While the headline figure for September was only marginally better than forecasts, the unemployment rate came in lower than expected and August’s payroll figure was revised higher by 46,000 jobs.

German Bund futures fell to 140.93 versus 141.33 before the data release while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index extended gains to hit a session high of 1,111.95, up 1.1 percent on the day.

Sterling rose to a session high of $1.6208, against $1.6185 immediately before the data.

