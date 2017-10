LONDON, 21 Feb (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose to their highest in four weeks on Thursday after business activity data for the euro zone’s two largest economies came in lower than expected, triggering a breach of technical levels.

Both French and German Purchasing Managers’ Index data missed forecasts.

Bund futures rose to 143.23, up 81 ticks on the day after the data with traders citing automated buying triggered around the Feb. 11 high of 143.11.