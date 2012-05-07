EURO GOVT-Peripheral euro zone CDS up on Greek worries

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish bonds against default rose on Monday after a poor election result of the pro-bailout parties in Greece revived concerns of a euro zone break-up.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Italian government debt rose 12 basis points on the day to 442 bps, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $442,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against an Italian default using a five-year CDS contract.

Equivalent Spanish CDS were up nine basis points at 486 bps while French CDS rose five bps to 194 bps after Socialist Francois Hollande won France’s presidential run-off vote on Sunday. Greek CDS were unavailable as the market remains illiquid after the country’s debt restructuring in March.