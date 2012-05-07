FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Peripheral euro zone CDS up on Greek worries
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Peripheral euro zone CDS up on Greek worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish bonds against default rose on Monday after a poor election result of the pro-bailout parties in Greece revived concerns of a euro zone break-up.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Italian government debt rose 12 basis points on the day to 442 bps, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $442,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against an Italian default using a five-year CDS contract.

Equivalent Spanish CDS were up nine basis points at 486 bps while French CDS rose five bps to 194 bps after Socialist Francois Hollande won France’s presidential run-off vote on Sunday. Greek CDS were unavailable as the market remains illiquid after the country’s debt restructuring in March.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.