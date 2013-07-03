FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Portuguese CDS rise on political turmoil
July 3, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Portuguese CDS rise on political turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a Portuguese default jumped on Wednesday as the country’s political crisis fuelled concern that Lisbon’s plan to exit an international bailout could be derailed.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Portuguese government debt rose by 97 basis points to 501 bps, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $501,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a default using a five-year CDS contract. Other peripheral euro zone CDS also rose.

