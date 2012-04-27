FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish default insurance costs rise after downgrade
April 27, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish default insurance costs rise after downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a Spanish default rose on Friday after the country’s credit rating was downgraded.

Standard and Poor’s cut Spain’s credit rating by two notches to BBB-plus late on Thursday, citing the expected deterioration of government finances and weakness of the Spanish banking sector.

Spanish 5-year credit default swaps were 12 basis points higher at 480 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.

The Italian equivalent also rose, up 8 basis points at 450 basis poings.

