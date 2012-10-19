FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators up net long bets on 10-year US notes-CFTC
October 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Speculators up net long bets on 10-year US notes-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bond speculators raised their
bullish bets on 10-year U.S. Treasuries futures early this week,
even in the middle of a four-day market sell-off, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Investors unloaded their bond holdings on
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing and consumer
spending and hopes of progress with European leaders containing
the region's debt crisis.
    On Thursday, 10-year Treasury futures fell to their lowest
since early May, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes
 rose to their highest in about a month at 1.84
percent.
    The Treasuries market recovered a bit on Friday, although it
was on track for its worst week since the Federal Reserve
started its third round of large-scale bond purchases on Sept.
14 in an effort to help the economy. 
    Speculators' net long positions in 10-year Treasury futures
over their short positions grew to 135,965 contracts on Oct 16.
from 118,290 a week ago, according to CFTC's latest Commitments
of Traders data. 
    Net speculative bets on 30-year bond futures flipped. There
were 3,219 more speculative long positions in long T-bonds
versus short positions on Tuesday, compared with a week ago when
there were 828 more spec short contracts.  
    Speculators, however, reduced their bullish bets on other
T-note maturities from a week ago, the latest Commitments of
Traders data showed.
    Speculative net longs on the Chicago Board of Trade's
"ultra" bond contracts slipped to 6,023 contracts from 6,880
last week. 
    Net long bets on five-year T-note futures fell to 103,716 
from 140,714 last week, the latest Commitments of Traders data
showed. 
    Net speculative long bets on two-year T-notes declined to
46,170 from 81,936 the prior week.

