Speculators trim bullish bets on US bond futures

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury futures in the latest week, as encouraging economic data and expectations for ongoing Federal Reserve stimulus fed appetite for stocks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a series of record highs this week, as Wall Street's other major indexes finished the week with strong gains. Typical caution ahead of the monthly U.S. payroll report later in the week limited the reduction in bullish bond bets, along with worries about whether automatic federal spending cuts would drag the economy. The amount of long positions in 10-year Treasury futures over bearish or short positions fell to 76,818 contracts on Tuesday from last week's 115,908, which was the highest level since December, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. On Friday, June 10-year Treasury futures closed 16/32 lower at 130-6/32 after falling to its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks earlier. The yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes finished up 6 basis points at 2.06 percent after rising to its highest level in 11 months after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. hirings in February. The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that U.S. employers added 236,000 workers last month, more than 160,000 forecast by economists. The jobless rate unexpected fell to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in January. Friday's bond market sell-off was mitigated by the view the Fed remains committed to buy Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to stimulate the economy. On the other hand, speculators raised their net long bets in two-year and five-year Treasury futures ahead of the jobs data. Net speculative long bets on two-year T-notes rose to 163,379 contracts from 139,976 contracts last week. Speculators raised their net long bets on five-year T-note futures to 145,174 contracts from 53,826 contracts the prior week, the data showed. In the meantime, bond speculators remained bearish on long-dated bond futures, although their levels of net short bets fell moderately from a week earlier. There were 2,952 more speculative short positions in 30-year Treasury bond futures versus bullish or long positions on Tuesday. A week earlier, there were 17,668 more speculative shorts in T-bond futures than longs. There were 25,371 more speculative short positions than longs in the Chicago Board of Trade's "ultra" long bond contracts on Tuesday, a touch more than the 26,461 net shorts a week ago, the data showed. On the other of the interest rate spectrum, speculators reduced their net long bets on Eurodollar futures. There were 285,685 more long positions in Eurodollar futures contracts on Tuesday versus 414,010 a week earlier, which was the highest level of net longs so far this year.