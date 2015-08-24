FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High-grade CDS index widens sharply amid rout
August 24, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

High-grade CDS index widens sharply amid rout

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Credit default swap indices tracking US corporate bonds opened sharply wider on Monday amid a global rout in equities, commodities, and the US dollar following a close to 9% plunge in Chinese shares.

The spread on the investment-grade CDX index widened by 4.72bp, or 5.71%, to 87.04-87.75 in early trading on Monday, its widest level in more than two years, according to Markit data.

The equivalent high-yield index dropped by a full point in price, or 1%, to 102.43-102.59, also a two-year low. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

