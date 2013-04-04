FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Bunds rise, European shares fall on Draghi comments
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

German Bunds rise, European shares fall on Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - German government bond and euro zone interest rate futures extended gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said monetary policy would remain accommodative.

The Bund future rose as much as 47 ticks on the day to a session high of 145.99 with market participants saying the comments laid down the ground for a cut in coming months.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan European shares extended losses as Draghi spoke, trading down 0.3 percent at 1,189.32.

Euribor futures rose across the curve. The September 2013 contract was up 3 basis points at 99.785 having stood flat on the day before the news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.